Testimony began Monday in the trial of a restaurant worker who prosecutors say shot a Waco man in the face after he punched the woman's son during a 2016 Super Bowl gathering.
Tyjuana Chante Curry, 38, is charged with aggravated assault in Waco's 19th State District Court in the Feb. 7, 2016, shooting incident that left Demarcus Tremayne Simon seriously injured and disfigured.
Assistant District Attorney Christi Hunting Horse, who is prosecuting Curry with Assistant District Attorney Gina Long, told jurors in opening statements Tuesday afternoon that Curry shot Simon, who was 19 at the time, after Simon and Curry's son got into a fight over a woman while watching the Super Bowl earlier in the evening.
Curry's son brought two women to Simon's house to watch the game and a bout of jealousy broke out and led to the fight, Hunting Horse said. Simon punched Curry's son, who left and went home, she said.
Curry, who was mad because Simon hit her son, started calling Simon's phone. She complained that the earlier alteration was not a fair fight and she invited Simon to meet her so they could "settle this," Hunting Horse said.
"You are going to hear that it was not over for the defendant," she said.
Later in the evening, Simon was driving his prized early model Buick LeSabre near the Trendwood Apartments on Dallas Street when Curry pulled up beside him in her gray Chevrolet Impala, the prosecutor said. Simon rolled down the window and Curry shot him in the face and sped off, Hunting Horse told the jury.
The bullet struck Simon on the bridge of the nose, shattering his right jaw in multiple places and lodging in the back of his neck. The bullet cannot be removed because of its precarious location, Hunting Horse said.
Curry's attorney, Sam Martinez, deferred his opening statement.
Ernest Newton, an M&M Mars candy company employee, testified he had just dropped off his mother-in-law at the Trendwood Apartments and turned right on Dallas Street when a saw a gray car, which he described as a Mitsubishi Gallant, speed around him, run a stop sign and pull up beside Simon's Buick.
He saw the flash from a gun blast and saw the gray car speed away, he told the jury. After the shot, the Buick veered to the right and struck a telephone pole, he said. Newton said he backed up and parked at the apartment complex and was talking to his mother-in-law about what he saw when a young man, bleeding profusely from the face, staggered over screaming for help.
Newton said he rushed to help him and called for someone to bring him a towel so he could put pressure on the bleeding. The young man was scared and panicky, Newton said, and kept saying he didn't want to die.
Police and an ambulance arrived and Simon was taken for treatment, he said.
Dr. Marcin Czerwinski, a plastic surgeon from Temple who specializes in facial reconstruction, told the jury that Simon is lucky to be alive, adding that the surgical team removed cartilage from Simon's ear to help rebuild his nose.
Prosecution testimony will resume Wednesday morning.