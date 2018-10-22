A West woman who pleaded guilty to dragging a dog by a leash while she sat in the back of a pickup truck began serving her 30-day jail sentence Friday, court records show.
Terry Yvonne Mitchell, 55, pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal Friday. A bystander with a cellphone took a photo of Mitchell pulling the dog behind the truck April 5 and showed the photo to West police.
According to police reports, Mitchell was walking with her son's dog when the pickup driver approached and gave the woman and the dog a ride. The driver traveled through several neighborhood streets before Mitchell set the dog down on the street and began dragging the dog behind the truck.
The driver of the truck did not know the dog was being dragged by the leash or chain, police said.
McLennan County Court-at-Law Judge Vikram “Vik” Deivanayagam sentenced Mitchell to serve 30 days in McLennan County Jail.