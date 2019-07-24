A Waco teenager who broke into a home, stuck a gun in the faces of the owners and threatened to kill them was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday.
Roderick Dewayne Young, 19, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of burglary of a habitation and was sentenced to 15 years in prison on each count.
Young's plea agreement with prosecutors capped his maximum penalty at 20 years, and 54th State District Judge Matt Johnson sentenced him to concurrent, 15-year prison terms over Young's objections that the sentence is too long and that his 7-month-old daughter will grow up without him.
Young's attorney, Phil Martinez, also told the judge Young was afraid to go to prison because of his slight build and suggested eight or 10 years would be more appropriate.
Young must serve at least 7½ years before he can seek parole because he used a deadly weapon in robbery. He will be given credit for the 16 months he spent in the McLennan County Jail.
According to reports, residents in the 2800 block of Colonial Avenue came home about 3 p.m. March 28, 2018, and saw Young inside. The homeowner grabbed Young and told him he was going to hold him there until police arrived. Young pushed the man away from him, pointed a gun at him and his wife and threatened to shoot them unless they allowed him to escape, reports state.
The homeowner told police he recognized the gun in Young's hand as one that belonged to him.
Officers responding to the burglary call arrested Young after a 20-minute chase, police reports indicate.
After Young's arrest, Waco police linked him to fingerprints found at the scene of a Waco burglary eight days before in which jewelry and cash were taken.
Martinez said he appreciates prosecutors taking into account that Young was 17 and homeless for a time when he committed the offenses when they offered to cap his maximum sentence at 20 years. Before the plea bargain, Young faced from five to 99 years in prison and up to life on the aggravated robbery charges.