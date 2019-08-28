A Waco teenager who police believe shot and killed his uncle in a July 23 incident that started with an argument over a bicycle and resulted in an 11-year-old boy being shot in the face was indicted Wednesday.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted SirOcean Unique Calhoun, 17, on a murder charge in the shooting death of Willie Steve Kiser, Calhoun's uncle. Calhoun also was indicted on an aggravated assault charge in the shooting of the boy.
Kiser, 31, of Waco, is described in police records as Calhoun’s uncle. The 11-year-old boy, who was brought to the home by his mother, a friend of the Kiser family, was shot in the face. The bullet lodged in his neck during the shooting that killed Kiser, records show.
Authorities were first called to the 900 block of Houston Street, shortly before 4 p.m. July 23, where Calhoun's family members were gathered outside a home. During the gathering, Calhoun got into an argument over a bicycle with family members, police said.
Witnesses told police the argument escalated into a fight and that Calhoun fired a pistol at Kiser. Kiser was hit at least twice, in the back and the arm, police said. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
During the shooting, the 11-year-old boy was hit as Calhoun “was firing indiscriminately in the direction of Mr. Kiser and as a result shot this juvenile victim in the face,” according to court documents.
Officers searched the area for Calhoun following the shooting. Initially, officers believed he was at a family member’s apartment but they did not find him. He was arrested five days later.
Calhoun remains in the McLennan County Jail under bonds totaling $600,000.