Alan Albright, confirmed earlier this month by the U.S. Senate, will be sworn in as Waco’s new federal judge Tuesday afternoon.
Albright, 58, an Austin attorney and former federal magistrate, is set to be sworn in by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the main courtroom of the federal courthouse on Franklin Avenue. Albright said the ceremony is open to the public.
Albright, who said he is eager to get to work, will relieve Pitman, whose main docket is in Austin but who has been filling in in Waco since the September 2016 resignation of U.S. District Judge Walter S. Smith Jr.
“I am incredibly honored that the president nominated me on the recommendation of Texas Senators (John) Cornyn and (Ted) Cruz,” Albright said earlier this month after the Senate voted to confirm him. “I am thrilled at the opportunity to serve as a United States judge, and I am honored that I will get to serve in the Waco, Texas, division.”
Albright, a partner with the Bracewell law firm in Austin, was born in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and moved to San Antonio with his family at an early age. He grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Trinity University and the University of Texas Law School.
After his stint as a federal magistrate in Austin from 1992 to 1999, he went to work at Bracewell, specializing in patent litigation.
Pitman served as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas while Albright was magistrate. He has said he and Albright have been close friends for 25 years and thinks he will be a “great fit” for the Waco legal community.
“He has considerable trial experience, both as an attorney and a judge,” Pitman said. “He knows what’s important. He lets lawyers do their jobs. He places a premium on civility and will set the tone for the courthouse to be a positive place for lawyers, court staff and litigants alike.”