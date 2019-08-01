A man who sexually abused a young girl over a five-year period was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday.
Albert Paul Rios, 33, pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 20 years on each count. He will serve the sentences concurrently and must serve at least 10 years in prison before he can seek parole.
Rios was indicted in March 2018 on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and five counts of indecency with a child by contact. The continuous sexual abuse count carries a minimum punishment of 25 years in prison without parole and a maximum term of life without parole.
However, prosecutors waived the continuous count, and Rios pleaded guilty to the aggravated sexual assault of a child charges for 20 years in prison as part of his plea agreement. Court records show Rios abused the young family member from February 2012 to December 2017 beginning when she was 7.
Assistant District Attorney Sydney Tuggle said she is pleased that the plea agreement kept the victim in the case from having to testify at a trial.
Rios’ attorney, Jessi Freud, said the plea deal will help those involved start the healing process.
“Closure is important for my clients, for victims and for the system,” Freud said. “The resolution today was an essential step toward closure for all involved.”