A 32-year-old San Antonio man was sentenced to 32 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to sexually abusing three family members in 2010.
Fiedel Robledo Barron, 56, pleaded guilty to 12 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, three counts of indecency with a child by contact and one count of indecency with a child by exposure in a plea agreement recommended by prosecutor Sydney Tuggle.
Judge Matt Johnson of Waco's 54th State District Court approved the agreement and sentenced Barron to 15 32-year prison terms and one 20-year term, all of which Barron will serve concurrently.
Barron, who has previous felony convictions for indecency with a child by contact and failure to register as a sex offender, must serve at least 16 years in prison before he can seek parole.
His attorney, Jack Hurley, declined comment after the brief plea hearing Monday.
Barron pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy, a 7-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl from 2010 to 2011. The children are siblings and family members of Barron's, according to court records.
One of the girls told investigators that Barron threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the abuse and demonstrated how he would do it with a fake knife from a Chucky doll from the "Child's Play" movie series.
The girl reported that the last time Barron abused her was on her eighth birthday, records state.