A Waco man with a previous conviction for sexually assaulting a child was sentenced to 30 years in prison without parole Thursday for sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl.
Henry Reyna, 32, pleaded guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child and was facing a minimum of 25 years in prison and up to life with no parole before agreeing to a plea bargain with prosecutors.
Before accepting the plea deal, 54th State District Judge Matt Johnson asked prosecutors Sydney Tuggle and Will Hix if the victim and her family had accepted the terms of the agreement. They said they had and Tuggle later read a victim-impact statement written by the girl's mother.
Reyna's attorney, Stan Schwieger, declined comment on the plea deal.
Reyna confessed to sexually assaulting the girl on multiple occasions from February 2010 to November 2010.
Tuggle said she thinks justice was served in the case.
The girl's mother said in her statement to Reyna that her daughter is bright and perceptive. She said she thought she had prepared her for most of what life could throw at her.
"But nothing could have prepared her for a monster disguised as a friend," she said.
She called Reyna a "sexual predator" and said prison is too good for him.
Court records show Reyna was sentenced to six years in prison in 2011 after a conviction in Waco for sexual assault of a child.