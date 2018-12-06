A 48-year-old Waco man was sentenced to four life prison terms Thursday after his conviction for sexually abusing a young family member.
Jurors in Waco's 19th State District Court deliberated about 15 minutes before recommending maximum sentences, including a $10,000 fine, for Ruben Ramos.
The jury deliberated about an hour before convicting Ramos, a four-time felon, on four counts of indecency with a child by contact. Because Ramos has three previous burglary convictions and a felony drug conviction, prosecutors charged him as a habitual criminal, bumping his minimum sentence from two to 20 years and his maximum punishment from 20 years to life in prison.
Judge Ralph Strother ordered that Ramos serve two of the life sentences consecutively, meaning he must serve at least 60 years before he can seek parole.
Ramos was convicted of sexually abusing a family member from 2009 to 2014, starting when the girl was 5.