A Waco man who stole an iPhone in April 2018, dragged the owner of the phone with his car and then fled from police was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday.
Cory Tyrone Robinson, 24, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and evading arrest in a vehicle and was sentenced by 54th State District Judge Matt Johnson.
In a deal with prosecutors, Robinson pleaded guilty to robbing a man at a Bellmead gas station in exchange for 15 years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to fleeing from police with a young person in his car in exchange for a concurrent, 10-year prison term.
According to court records, police tied Robinson to the incidents by a Facebook post he made shortly after the robbery.
A man reported to Bellmead police he was robbed and assaulted at the Murphy USA gas station, 1519 N. Interstate 35. The victim said a man he later identified as Robinson arranged to buy an iPhone from him but took the phone without paying. Robinson got back in his car, and the victim reported he got caught in the window of the car as he tried to recover the phone, according to reports.
“The victim still had his upper body partially through the window when the driver fled the scene,” records state. “The driver did not make any attempt to stop to return the phone or allow the victim to exit the window of the vehicle. As a result, the victim received injuries while the driver used a deadly weapon, the vehicle.”
The victim suffered abrasions but did not require medical assistance, Bellmead police said at the time.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers spotted the suspect’s car later that evening, reports state. Robinson led officers on a chase before crashing at North 25th Street and Morrow Avenue.
Authorities said Robinson had a juvenile in the car with him during the robbery and when he fled from police. The youth was not injured.
The passenger of the car identified the driver as Robinson, and the robbery victim also pointed out Robinson as the assailant.
“(Police) located a Facebook profile for Cory Robinson,” the affidavit states. “Robinson is seen in a photograph standing on the hood of a silver, four-door Buick. The vehicle closely resembled the vehicle used to commit the aggravated robbery and fled from DPS troopers.”
Another Facebook post stated Robinson messed “up his whole life within a couple of mins (sic) I just want my friends and family to take care of my kids and show them the same love I showed them,” according to court records.