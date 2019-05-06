A Waco man who was indicted in 2015 while in prison for sexually assaulting a girl years earlier was sentenced Monday to 15 more years in prison.
Judge Matt Johnson of Waco's 54th State District Court sentenced William O'Brian Jones, 42, to three concurrent 15-year terms after Jones pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by contact.
Jones is charged with sexually abusing a girl younger than 14 in a case that dates to September 2008. The girl, a family member of Jones' former girlfriend, did not report the abuse until seven years after the incident, court officials said.
Jones served a prison term from 2011 to January 2016 for assault involving family violence, according to court records. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jones in the aggravated sexual assault of a child case in October 2015.
Jones has been in the McLennan County Jail since his release from prison and was given credit toward his parole for time he spent incarcerated since his indictment.
His attorney, Sandy Gately, declined comment on the case after Jones was sentenced.