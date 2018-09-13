A Waco man pleaded guilty Thursday to trying to bilk at least $17,250 from a cheating husband whose affair with a stripper was caught on video.
Charles Henobe Dudzinski, 31, pleaded guilty to sexual coercion, a state jail felony, in exchange for a recommendation from prosecutors that he be placed on deferred probation for four years and fined $750.
Judge Matt Johnson of Waco's 54th State District Court ordered a background report on Dudzinski and will sentence him in November.
A man, who is not identified in an arrest affidavit, reported in February that Dudzinski threatened to show a video of the man having sex with a stripper to the man's family unless he was paid. The man reported Dudzinski found the sexually explicit video on the woman's laptop and used it to extort money, according to records filed in the case.
The man told McLennan County sheriff's deputies he developed a relationship with a woman he met working at the Showtime Gentlemen's Club, 1821 La Salle Ave., and said he paid her $200 for each sexual encounter. On one of those occasions, the woman asked if she could video their encounter with a laptop web cam. The man agreed, according to reports.
Authorities believe Dudzinski was acting in concert with the woman, although she was not charged in the scheme, authorities said. Dudzinski threatened to show the video to the man's wife unless he paid Dudzinski $5,000, reports state.
The man paid Dudzinski the money, but Dudzinski asked for more money later, according to an arrest affidavit. The man paid him $2,250 more, records show.
Dudzinski demanded an additional $10,000 payment in February, again threatening to show the incriminating video to his wife, according to the arrest affidavit.
However, instead of paying Dudzinski, the man reported the coercion scheme to deputies, who asked the man to set up a meeting with Dudzinski at an area business. Deputies arrested Dudzinski after the man paid him $10,000 and Dudzinski handed over the laptop.