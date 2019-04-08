A Waco man who stole a truck, dragged the owner down the road and tried to run over Waco police officers as he fled pleaded guilty Monday to 10 felony counts.
Dravodric Bronshae Johnson, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery, eight counts of aggravated assault on a public servant and one count of evading police in a vehicle. The plea agreement with prosecutors calls for punishment to be capped at 20 years in prison on nine of the counts.
Judge Matt Johnson of Waco's 54th State District Court accepted Johnson's guilty plea but will review a background report compiled by probation officers before sentencing Johnson on June 5.
Johnson's attorney, Calvin McLean, declined comment on Johnson's guilty pleas.
Johnson was arrested in May 2018 after fleeing from police in a stolen truck. After abandoning the truck and evading officers, Johnson stole a second truck from a man who was leaving his home. Johnson and the resident fought for the truck, which caught the attention of officers searching for Johnson, police said.
Johnson gained control of the victim’s truck and tried to flee, dragging the truck owner behind him, police said. As he tried to get away, Johnson attempted to run over the nine officers and a crime scene technician, who were trying to help the victim, police said. Johnson struck two police vehicles while fleeing, and officers shot at the fleeing truck. Several officers suffered minor injuries during the incident, police reported.
Officers who fired did not injure Johnson, but the truck was disabled, police said. Johnson attempted to escape on foot, but was arrested.