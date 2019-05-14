A Waco man who robbed a Hewitt bank in February and shot a police officer while fleeing pleaded guilty to federal bank robbery and weapons charges Tuesday.
Dallas Scott Bohanan, 25, pleaded guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court to two counts of bank robbery using a deadly weapon and three counts of discharging a firearm during the commission of a violent felony, charges that could land him in federal prison for up to 55 years.
Bohanan, who remains in federal custody, pleaded guilty to robbing the PointWest Bank in Hewitt and the Sante Fe Community Credit Union in Temple. He also was indicted in the robbery of the Chase Bank, 320 N. New Road in Waco, but federal prosecutors agreed to waive that count as part of the plea agreement.
The indictment against Bohanan alleges he discharged a .22-caliber rifle in the Hewitt robbery, an AK-47 in the Temple credit union robbery and a 12-gauge shotgun in the Waco bank robbery.
In accepting the guilty pleas, U.S. Magistrate Jeffrey C. Manske told Bohanan the maximum sentence for the bank robbery charge is 25 years on each count and a maximum fine of $250,000. The three weapons counts carry mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years that are required to be served consecutively, for a total of 30 years.
U.S. District Judge Alan Albright will sentence Bohanan in mid-September.
Bohanan also faces state charges from the Hewitt incident that include aggravated assault on a public servant and evading arrest in a vehicle. He has not been indicted on the state charges.
Bohanan’s attorney, Russ Hunt Jr., has said Bohanan is “really broken-hearted and super remorseful” about what he did.
Hewitt police have said Bohanan exchanged gunfire with Hewitt police officer Clint Brandon after Bohanan exited PointWest Bank at 420 Hewitt Drive on Feb. 5 and Brandon confronted him.
Bohanan then drove away as Brandon gave chase, police said. Bohanan stopped in the 100 block of North Hewitt Drive after he realized Brandon was following him and fired at least four shotgun blasts into Brandon’s patrol vehicle, hitting the officer in the upper left arm and also injuring him with broken glass, according to reports.
Bohanan was about 20 feet from the officer’s vehicle when he jumped out of his truck with the shotgun and started firing, police said. The pellets pierced the windshield of the patrol vehicle, injuring the officer. Brandon put his car in reverse and tried to escape the attack. Pellets also shattered the back window and hit the police vehicle’s light bar and dash cam.
Bohanan returned to his truck and continued to flee. Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said Brandon continued the pursuit despite his injuries until other officers called him off and took him for treatment.
The chase continued about six miles until Bohanan crashed his truck in a residential neighborhood.