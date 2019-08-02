A Waco man will go to prison after pleading guilty Friday in a May 2017 drunken-driving incident in which his son was electrocuted and killed and his daughter and a friend were badly injured.
Marcus Marquon Clear, 41, pleaded guilty in Waco's 54th State District Court to one count of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault in exchange for recommendations from prosecutors that he serve 20 years in prison on the first count and 10 years in prison on each of the two remaining counts.
Judge Matt Johnson accepted the plea agreement but postponed formally sentencing Clear until Aug. 18 so out-of-state family members of the victims can attend. Clear, who has worked as a locksmith, was set to stand trial Aug. 18.
Before Clear's guilty plea, Johnson revoked Clear's $45,000 bond on allegations he violated the conditions of his release by driving and drinking alcohol, which the judge had forbidden.
While he was back in court on the bond revocation, Clear agreed to the plea deal, which included an agreement by prosecutors not to enhance the charges against him because of a felony marijuana possession conviction from Potter County for which he received six years in prison. Prosecutors also agreed not to allege Clear used a deadly weapon — his vehicle — in the commission of the crime.
With enhanced charges, Clear could have faced up to life in prison on the intoxication manslaughter charge, and the deadly weapon finding would have meant he had to serve at least half of his prison sentence before he could seek parole. Under the terms of the plea bargain, Clear can seek parole when prison officials give him credit, including credit for good time, for serving a quarter of his 20-year sentence.
Waco police reports show Clear had been at a family gathering and was driving drunk on the way home. He was speeding and swerved to miss a car that was backing into a driveway near North 18th Street and Windsor Avenue. He lost control of his 2000 GMC Yukon and it stuck a utility pole, causing the SUV to roll several times, police reported.
The damage to the utility pole caused a live electric wire to fall across the vehicle, electrocuting Clear's 16-year-old son, Latrell Ballard, of Tennessee, and badly burning his 7-year-old daughter, Janiyah Fowler-Goonan. A front-seat passenger, Durel Nickles, 31, also suffered "significant injuries," Waco police reported at the time.
Clear, who was treated for minor injuries, submitted to a blood draw at the hospital, which revealed a blood-alcohol content of 0.10%, more than 0.08%, the legal limit for intoxication, according to court records.