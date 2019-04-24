A McLennan County grand jury indicted a Waco man Wednesday in the Feb. 3 shooting death of the mother of his three children.
Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 28, who police say has a history of domestic violence, was indicted on a murder charge in the death of 26-year-old Sherrell Carter. Carter was shot multiple times at a home in the 5600 block of Wilshire Drive she shared with Carter and their three children.
Authorities have said the children were in an adjacent room when their mother was killed.
According to court documents, Jones called police to the home about 3:30 a.m. Feb. 3. When officers arrived, they said Jones was outside wearing only shorts and socks with blood on his socks and body.
Court records say it was unclear if the children witnessed the murder, but reports indicate Jones told police that an intruder shot Carter and his 3-year-old son witnessed it.
Family members told police Jones has a history of violence toward Carter and that there were several unreported domestic violence incidents during their turbulent seven-year relationship, according to court documents. Carter tried to break up with Jones several times but returned after Carter threatened her, court records state.
Police also arrested Jones that morning on possession of marijuana and possession of liquid THC charges.
About a dozen of Carter's family members attended a bond reduction hearing for Jones earlier this month. They wore matching shirts with Carter's photo and a Bible verse.
Judge Ralph Strother of Waco's 19th State District Court declined to reduce Jones' $1 million bond, which Jones' attorney, Abel Reyna, called "excessive."
Reyna said he was aware Jones' case would be presented to the grand jury on Wednesday.
"We respect their action," Reyna said. "However, there is a reason the law states that an indictment is not evidence of guilt. We look forward to presenting our case at trial."