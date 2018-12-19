A 31-year-old Waco man who reportedly was driving the wrong way on State Highway 31 when he collided with another car, was indicted Wednesday in the May 5 traffic death of another motorist.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Bryce Allen Rushing on a second-degree felony charge of intoxication manslaughter in the death of Melissa Rose.
Rose, 33, was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided with Rushing’s vehicle on State Highway 31 near Axtell, according to officials. Rushing allegedly was driving his Ford F-150 pickup the wrong direction on the divided highway about 11 p.m. and crashed into Rose’s eastbound Chevrolet Equinox near Whiskey Hill Road, Department of Public Safety officials said.
Troopers responding to the crash found the pickup heavily damaged and the SUV engulfed in flames. The vehicles appeared to collide head-on, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
“I detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Rushing’s breath and person,” the affidavit states. “I asked Rushing how much he had to drink and Rushing stated five to six shots. Rushing became uncooperative and refused to answer questions and refused medical treatment despite the severe injury.”
Rushing, who remains free on bail, appeared to have a compound fracture to his lower leg, according to the affidavit.
Indicted again
In other action, the grand jury issued a new indictment against a 50-year-old Waco man whose charges were dismissed Dec. 11 by prosecutors after a judge denied a state motion to delay the man’s trial.
Andrew Smith, whose case has been pending four years, was reindicted Wednesday on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by contact.
Smith was set for trial Dec. 11. However, a witness became unavailable to prosecutors at the last minute and Assistant Attorney General Gabrielle Massey, a former McLennan County prosecutor who was handling the case before she took the state job, asked Associate Judge David Hodges to postpone Smith’s trial.
After the judge denied the request, Massey dismissed the charges, which allege Smith sexually abused a boy in July and Augusts 2007.
The dismissal allowed Smith to walk free from the courthouse that day, but Massey said then that she planned to reindict him at the next meeting of the grand jury.
Smith’s attorney, Stephen Reed, objected to the trial delay.