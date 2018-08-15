A Waco man was indicted Wednesday in the December shooting death of his 34-year-old cousin in East Waco.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Demarcus Renard Robinson, 29, on a murder charge in the Dec. 14 death of Brian Lamont Robinson, also of Waco.
Waco police said Brian Robinson's death followed an argument between two groups of men in the 800 block of Harlem Avenue. As the argument intensified, shots were fired. Witnesses told police they saw Demarcus Robinson shooting down the street toward the fleeing Brian Robinson.
Police said they found Brian Robinson lying dead in the yard of a home and reported that at least three cars were struck by gunshots in the incident.
"(Police have) personally interviewed multiple witnesses who were present in the 800 block of Harlem (Avenue) at the time of this incident," according to records filed in the case. "One witness heard an argument emanating from the area of 813 Harlem Ave., immediately prior to the gunshots during which he heard a male voice yelling and using the defendant's nickname/alias."
Police stated that the witness was able to identify the man yelling as Demarcus Robinson. The affidavit states that Demarcus Robinson was known in the neighborhood as a drug dealer. Police records indicate Demarcus Robinson's nickname is "Bird."
A witness also saw Demarcus Robinson shoot a handgun toward Brian Robinson's car during the argument. Police reported Demarcus Robinson "moved into a defensive firing position" and began shooting down Harlem Avenue, near where Brian Robinson's body was located, according to court documents.
"The initial blood trail begins on the roadway surface and terminates at the victim's body, indicating that he was likely running from the argument and initial gunfire salvo," the records state. "The defendant was given the opportunity to make a statement detailing his account of this incident and did not show for a scheduled interview."
Robinson was arrested Jan. 8 by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at a home in the 3400 block of Maple Avenue. Records in the case show officers executing a search warrant at the home found a pistol under the mattress of a bed.
Robinson's attorney, Brittany Scaramucci, declined comment on his indictment.
Robinson was indicted on enhanced charges because of a prior conviction for possession of cocaine. The enhancement increases the minimum punishment from five to 15 years in prison. He faces a maximum term of life in prison.
Demarcus Robinson also was indicted in January on an aggravated robbery charge in which police say he pulled a pistol on a man Jan. 7 in the 1100 block of Ross Avenue and took money and other items before fleeing.
That charge remains pending.
Demarcus Robinson remains jailed under bonds totaling $1.2 million.