A Waco man who tried to run over a McLennan County Sheriff's deputy in 2013 before a firefight that left a sheriff's captain with a bullet in his leg was sentenced to 35 years in prison Friday.
Jurors in 19th State District Court deliberated about 90 minutes before returning a punishment verdict for Mike Joseph Alvarado, 30, a two-time felon who also was wounded in the incident.
The jury deliberated more than seven hours Thursday before returning a verdict at 12:30 a.m. Friday morning that convicted Alvarado on one count of aggravated assault on a peace officer but acquitting him on two other counts.
Jurors convicted Alvarado of trying to run down Capt. Morris "Bubba" Colyer in his pickup truck during a brief standoff with officers at a storage unit near Baylor University in December 2013. The jury found Alvarado not guilty of shooting sheriff's office Lt. Johnny Spillman in the leg and firing a shot at Constable Walt Strickland and also trying to run him over.
Alvarado, who was shot in the forehead and in both shoulders, will be given credit for the 4½ years he spent in the county jail awaiting trial. He must be given credit for serving at least half his sentence before he can seek parole.
Forensic testing of the bullet removed from Spillman's leg could not determine which gun it came from because the projectile was so badly damaged.
In punishment-phase testimony, the jury learned Alvarado has felony convictions for burglary of a habitation and evading arrest in a vehicle and misdemeanor convictions for burglary of a motor vehicle, failure to ID, possession of marijuana and assault-family violence for choking Caitlin McNamara in 2012.
The 2013 incident started after police got a call from McNamara's friend that Alvarado abducted her from her home and drove away in a black pickup truck.
McNamara, who was pregnant with Alvarado's baby, testified she was not kidnapped and said she and Alvarado were in fear for their lives after a host of officers, including Spillman, Colyer, Strickland and others, surrounded Alvarado's truck at Bear Storage, 1215 Baylor Ave.
In prosecution testimony Friday, Department of Public Safety Sgt. David Murphy testified that he was called to assist another trooper after he pulled McNamara over for suspected drunken driving in April 2013. He said Alvarado was riding with her and a background check showed he had outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Murphy said Alvarado bolted from the vehicle and started running down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. He and the other trooper chased him and used their Tasers at least seven times and struck Alvarado with a club three times before he quit fighting and trying to escape and they took him into custody.
At one point in the struggle, Alvarado stripped the Taser from Murphy's grasp, forcing the trooper to pull his pistol.
In other testimony, Eric Carrizales, a detective with the sheriff's office, testified that Alvarado admitted he is a member of the Tango Blast prison gang and has a number of tattoos that confirm his membership in the gang.
In defense testimony, Matthew Romero, Alvarado's brother; and Justin Sauceda, his best friend; told the jury Alvarado has made a number of errors in judgment over the years but has learned from his mistakes and was looking forward to starting a family.
Sauceda said a 23-year-old man from their North Waco neighborhood stabbed him when he was 13 and he probably would have died if Alvarado had not put him over his shoulder and carried him to get medical treatment.
"I wouldn't be here now if it wasn't for him," Sauceda said. "Mike saved my life."
Attorney Dan Stokes, who represented Alvarado with attorneys Nora Farah and Benjamin Wetmore, told the jury in summations that not only did Alvarado save Sauceda's life, he also tried to save McNamara's life from the "hail of gunfire" from the officers' guns.
"He is not a lost cause. Give him a chance to come out and turn his life around," Stokes said, suggesting an appropriate sentence was 15 years, the minimum.
Christi Hunting Horse, who prosecuted the case with Barbara De Pena, reminded jurors that trial evidence showed that investigators found 15 spent shell casings and a .40-caliber pistol in Alvarado's truck after he drove toward Colyer and Strickland. He fired 15 shots at the officers from inside that truck, and the gun turned out to be stolen, she said.
"This trial is being watched. People are paying attention to what happens here today," Hunting Horse said. "What do you want them to know? Fifteen years is not the right answer. That's the minimum, and he has earned way more than that."