A Waco man who spent 22 years in prison for raping a teacher as a teen was sentenced to life in prison Thursday in a 2017 home-invasion sexual assault of a deaf woman.
Jurors in Waco's 19th State District Court deliberated about 5½ hours before convicting Jeffrey Jerome Ratliff, 41, of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit sexual assault. The charges against Ratliff were enhanced by his 1994 conviction for aggravated sexual assault in Bastrop County, for which he served 21 years and 10 months of a 22-year prison sentence.
Because of the previous sexual assault conviction, the law required Judge Ralph Strother to sentence Ratliff to an automatic life prison term. Ratliff, who protested before sentencing that he is innocent, must serve at least 30 years in prison before he can seek parole.
"I spent 21 years of my life for something I didn't do, and now I'm going back to prison for life for something I didn't do," Ratliff said after seeking permission to address the court.
Ratliff was convicted of entering the North 32nd Street home of a 66-year-old deaf woman and sexually assaulting her on New Year's Eve 2017. The woman was home alone and taking a bath when Ratliff entered the home. She testified with the assistance of sign language interpreters that the man beat her repeatedly with his open palm and slammed her head onto the back of the tub before sexually assaulting her and leaving.
The woman, whose face and head were covered with blood, walked about 2 miles to her son's house on Lake Charles Drive and contacted police and paramedics. The woman told her son then that she thought she had seen the man in her neighborhood. She picked Ratliff out of a police photo array about two months later, but only after she had chosen another man from the lineup first.
The woman could not identify Ratliff as her assailant in the courtroom and told a police detective she was "70 to 80 percent sure" Ratliff was the man who attacked her.
Assistant District Attorney Hilary LaBorde, who prosecuted the case with Will Hix, praised the jury for its verdict.
"We are grateful this survivor's case was presented to such a thoughtful and hard-working set of jurors," LaBorde said. "It was a difficult case to listen to, and we appreciate the jury's close attention to the facts. This survivor was among the most vulnerable in our community, and we are thankful Judge Strother gave this repeat offender a life sentence to keep all of us safe."
Ratliff's attorney, Stan Schwieger, attacked the credibility of the woman's photo array identification of Ratliff and told the jury in summations that she has issues with her sight. He questioned whether the state proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.
"This is one of the most difficult trials I have had because something really bad happened to the victim in this matter," Schwieger said. "There wasn't a question about whether something really bad happened because we all know something did. But the circumstances of this matter, the failure to produce any physical evidence, the fact she identified another person initially and then identified Mr. Ratliff, I wouldn't have wanted to have been a juror in this one. But I accept what they did."
A Waco police officer testified that he saw Ratliff hanging around the woman's neighborhood in September 2016 and again a month later. On both occasions, the woman reported her home had been broken into and the officer said he saw Ratliff in the area when he responded to the calls.
"There is a word for this — suspicious," Hix said in summations. "Are we actually going to give this man the benefit for preying on the most vulnerable victim imaginable — a tiny woman who has trouble communicating?"