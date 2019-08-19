A former auto mechanic who sexually abused two young family members was sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday.
Bryan Lacy Swisher, 57, of Waco, elected to have Visiting Judge David Hodges, not the jury, assess his punishment after he was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of young children and indecency with a child in June.
Swisher, whose first trial nine months ago ended in a mistrial after the jury deadlocked 11-1 for guilty, faced a minimum of 25 years in prison. Hodges reviewed a background report compiled by the probation department before sentencing Swisher.
Hodges sentenced Swisher to 20 years in prison on the indecency count. Before Hodges announced his sentences, he said he received a number of letters in support of Swisher, many that urged him to give Swisher probation.
Swisher, who had a smirk on his face as he approached the counsel table before sentencing, said, "Is this where the barbecue is?" No one responded to his question.
Assistant District Attorney Sydney Tuggle, who prosecuted Swisher with Will Hix, said the life sentence is appropriate for Swisher.
"We are truly humbled and honored to have been a part of the journey to closure for these young survivors," Tuggle said. "We hope that by the jury's swift verdict and the judge's punishment decision, both young women will find peace and healing.
"We thank everyone who played a role in reaching this result. Now we can finally rest easier knowing that this community is safer with Bryan Swisher behind bars for the remainder of his life," she said.
Attorney Alan Bennett, who represented Swisher with attorney Jessi Freud, declined comment Monday after the brief sentencing hearing.
The two girls, who are now 11 and 12, testified at both of Swisher’s trials that he sexually abused them. The older girl testified that the abuse started when she was 6 and ended after she reported it to her mother one day after church when she was 9.
The younger girl testified Swisher abused her on one or two occasions during her visits to his Wenz Avenue residence. She reported the abuse a week after the older girl reported it.