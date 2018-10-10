A 27-year-old man was found guilty Wednesday of sexually abusing his 38-day-old daughter and causing 48 fractures all over her body.
The jury in Waco's 54th State District Court deliberated about two hours before returning guilty verdicts for Patricio Medina on all five charges he faced: one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 6, two counts of injury to a child and two counts of endangering a child. The jury will return Thursday morning for sentencing.
Medina faces up to life in prison without parole on the sexual assault conviction, from five to 99 years on the injury to a child convictions and up to two years in a state jail on the endangerment convictions.
In the two-day trial, prosecutors Gabrielle Massey and Jennifer Jenkins told jury members the first weeks of life for Medina's infant daughter were a "living hell" because of the abuse, which escalated to sexual assault when Medina was high on methamphetamine.
"From the outside, the house looks like a normal house, but once you walked inside the doors it was nothing but a living hell for that baby for the first five weeks of her life," Massey told jurors during closing arguments.
Prosecutors played a police interview for the jury in which Medina said he used meth, and the girl's mother told jurors Tuesday that she and Medina often used meth at their Waco home when the children were sleeping.
Former McLennan County Jail inmate Fernando Herrera testified that Medina told him of his daughters injuries and of penetrating the infant's mouth while he was high.
Medina's attorney Walter M. “Skip” Reaves Jr. said Herrera often tells the district attorney's office inmate confessions, questioning his reliability. Reaves said Herrera could not could not remember which jail the pair were in.
"This is not an easy case. It hasn't been an easy case and it certainly isn't going to get any easier," Reaves said during closing arguments. "There is no doubt we are looking at and dealing with a horrible situation. No baby should have multiple broken bones, and it is hard not to get tied up in that, in the pictures and not get tied up in the emotions. But that is exactly what you have to do."