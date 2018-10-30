A Waco man was convicted Tuesday of critically injuring his 69-year-old friend in a vicious attack captured on video that showed him stomping on the man’s face and kicking him in the head multiple times as he lay motionless.
A 54th State District Court jury deliberated 50 minutes before finding Kenneth Dwayne Anderson, 64, guilty of injury to an elderly individual with a deadly weapon. The jury determined Anderson used his foot as a deadly weapon in the May 2017 attack on Bobby Ray Stephens.
The punishment phase of the trial will start Wednesday morning. Anderson faces from five to 99 years and up to life in prison.
Anderson, who has four state jail felony convictions and 26 misdemeanor convictions, did not testify during the first phase of the trial. However, his attorneys, Josh Tetens and Michel Simer, called a witness who said he knows Anderson and Stephens and saw a knife in Stephens’ truck on the day of the assault.
Despite Anderson’s self-defense claims, the jury’s decision was made easier after McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna and First Assistant District Attorney Robert Moody played surveillance video from a convenience store in the 500 block of Faulkner Lane that shows the struggle clearly.
The men pulled up to the store in the Chevrolet pickup truck and appeared to be arguing and struggling in the cab before Anderson got out on the passenger’s side and dragged Stephens out with him. The men sparred a few seconds before Anderson decked Stephens with a punch. With Stephens down and motionless in the store parking lot a few feet from passing cars on Faulkner Lane, Anderson can be seen kicking him four times in the head and stomping him four times in the face.
Anderson stopped the attack long enough to confront a good Samaritan who saw the incident from her car and called police. He then returned to Stephens prone body and viciously kicked him in the head so hard that Stephens’ body shifted a few feet.
Before the start of testimony Tuesday morning, Reyna and Moody offered Anderson 40 years in prison in exchange for his guilty plea. After he rejected it, Moody told Anderson’s attorneys that he would entertain a counter offer, which Anderson declined to make. He told his lawyer Stephens pulled a knife on him and tried to stab him and that another defendant who pleaded guilty to murder on Monday received 40 years in prison.
“He killed somebody, and they offered him 40 years,” Anderson told his lawyers.
No knife was found in or around the truck, according to trial testimony.
In jury summations, Reyna said Anderson’s self-defense claims are ridiculous and harmful to those with legitimate self-defense claims. He said Anderson continued the attack after Stephens was defenseless and posed no threat, reminding the jury that Anderson told the woman who called 911 he wanted to kill Stephens.
Sylema Ochoa, 49, of Bellmead, testified that she was on her way home and took a wrong turn, ending up on Faulkner Lane. She said she was about to turn left when she heard a voice tell her to turn right. The voice told her a second time to turn right, she said.
“Now I’m paranoid and scared because I heard this voice,” Ochoa said.
The voice next told her to pause, so she slowed down. The voice told her to pause again, so she stopped but saw nothing on either side of the road but trees, she said.
She started up again and heard “pause” again from the voice. This time she looked over and saw Anderson and Stephens scuffling in the store parking lot. She said she heard them arguing over money, with one saying, “No, I just bought you groceries.” She said she heard Anderson say, “Give me some money.”
She said she saw Anderson kicking and stomping on Stephens. She said it was clear to her that Stephens had been rendered defenseless and Anderson easily could have walked away.
She pulled into the parking lot and told Anderson to leave Stephens alone, she said. Anderson cursed at her, told her to mind her own business and said he was going to kill Stephens, she said.
Prosecutors played Ochoa’s 911 call for the jury in which she gives a detailed description of the event, what Anderson was wearing and his last known direction of travel after he walked from the scene and left Stephens lying on the parking lot.
Matthew Huff, an emergency room doctor at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, said Stephens suffered fractures to his neck and back, a broken nose and bleeding to his brain.
Stephens’ younger sister, Dorothy Stephens, said her brother spent four months in the hospital, initially was in a coma-like state, and now has difficulty caring for himself, speaking and thinking clearly.
“He is not the same at all,” she said. “He asks about our parents and our siblings who are dead. He doesn’t remember that they have died.”