A Waco High School student was indicted by a McLennan County grand jury Wednesday on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Roberto Dominguez, 18, was arrested at the school Oct. 10 on an indecency with a child charge after a family member of a 3-year-old girl told Waco police the girl had reported sexual abuse by Dominguez, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said at the time.
Though Dominguez was arrested on an indecency charge, the grand jury indicted him on three felony counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Dominguez’s attorney, Phil Frederick, declined to comment on the indictment Wednesday.
Dominguez was released from McLennan County Jail on a $75,000 bond shortly after his arrest.
If convicted, he would face 25 years to life in prison without parole.