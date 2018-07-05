The Waco father who allegedly hid in the trunk of his car and set the car on fire with his daughter in the back seat was indicted Thursday following his April arrest on the McLennan Community College campus.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jacob Russell Laskowski, 24, of Waco, on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint and endangering the welfare of a child. He was found hiding in his car on the MCC campus on April 19.
Laskowski, a former MCC student, was arrested after an MCC officer saw a 2005 Toyota sedan parked in Lot I overnight. Authorities said the car was suspicious, because there were no other cars in the parking lot at that time of night, prompting the officer to walk up to the car.
Inside, the officer spotted a 2-year-old girl in a child seat in the back of the car and noticed smoke filling in the car. The windows were rolled up, so the officer used a police lock-out kit to open the door and get the girl out of the car, court documents state.
After further searching, police then found Laskowski laying in the trunk of the car. Initial investigation stated Laskowski used a lighter to ignite charcoal while he was in the trunk, but the car did not catch fire.
Prosecutors stated the smoke in the car was used as a deadly weapon to injure or kill his daughter, the indictment states.
His daughter was taken to a local hospital for examination, but was later released with no serious injury reported. Police arrested Laskowski on multiple charges in connection to the potential injury to the girl, jail records stated.
Waco police added a state jail felony charge of injury to a child last month after additional investigation. MCC spokeswoman Lisa Elliot said Laskowski is no longer a student at MCC.
Laskowski has remained in McLennan County Jail since his April arrest with a bond listed at $85,000.