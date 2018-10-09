The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Billie Wayne Coble’s final appeal in his 1990 capital murder case Tuesday, all but guaranteeing him the death penalty.
Coble, 70, was convicted of killing the parents and brother of his estranged wife in 1989 in Axtell.
In 2007, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed Coble’s original death sentence and ordered a new punishment trial, saying jurors faced two unconstitutional questions during sentencing.
Trial evidence showed Coble was upset over the failure of his marriage and killed his wife’s parents, Robert and Zelda Vicha, and her brother, Waco police Sgt. Bobby Vicha, in their homes in Axtell.
J.R. Vicha, a Waco attorney and former McLennan County prosecutor, was 11 at the time of the slayings of his father and grandparents and was tied up by Coble, along with two cousins. Coble kidnapped his estranged wife, Karen, and threatened to rape and kill her. Coble and his wife were injured after a high-speed chase with police in Bosque County.
“Just as there are many men who have died that deserved to live, there are some who live that deserve death,” Vicha said in an email on Monday. “Mr. Coble is without question one of those that deserves death. Although this justice has been delayed for nearly 30 years, it still needs to be done and I’m glad it’s a step closer.”
Crawford Long, who prosecuted Coble’s case in the 2008 punishment trial, once said Coble has a “heart full of scorpions.”
Coble’s attorney, A. Richard Ellis of California, could not be reached Tuesday.