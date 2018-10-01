A Waco district judge Monday handed down prison sentences to men who abused young girls in two separate cases.
Judge Matt Johnson of Waco’s 54th State District Court sentenced Jimmy Leroy Betters to 40 years in prison after Betters pleaded guilty to five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Prosecutors say Betters, 45, sexually abused a girl under the age of 12 from 2007 to 2010.
Betters was indicted on a continuous sexual abuse of a child charge, which carries a minimum of 25 years in prison and no possibility for parole. The charge was changed in a plea agreement with prosecutors, which means Betters can seek parole in 20 years.
The victim was an acquaintance of Betters and the assaults occurred at a home in South Waco, according to court records.
Johnson also sentenced Billy Joe Musgrove to 35 years in prison without parole after Musgrove pleaded guilty to two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, two counts of indecency with a child by exposure and one count of indecency with a child by contact.
Musgrove, 35, pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two young girls over a three-year period. The girls told investigators that Musgrove also showed them pornographic videos.
Musgrove touched the girl in a sexual manner, requested one girl perform sex acts on him and watched pornography with the girls at least twice, according to court records, which do not provide the ages of the victims.