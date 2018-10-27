There will be no trials in 2018 involving Twin Peaks biker defendants after a state district judge granted a defense motion to postpone what would have been the second Twin Peaks trial.
Timothy Shayne Satterwhite, of Gordon, a member of the Cossacks biker group, was set to stand trial Nov. 5 in Waco's 54th State District Court.
However, Satterwhite's attorney, Bob Gill, of Fort Worth, filed a motion this week seeking to postpone the trial because he is involved in other trials in late October and early November.
Judge Matt Johnson approved his motion and reset Satterwhite's trial for Jan. 28. Johnson denied comment on the Twin Peaks cases remaining on his docket.
Gill wrote in his motion that he received a plea bargain offer in Satterwhite's case Oct. 17.
"While the state's current offer is not one that will settle the case, it has raised the distinct possibility that this case can eventually be settled without having to be tried to jury," Gill wrote in his motion. "State's counsel suggested that the new district attorney administration in McLennan County may be more amendable to settling the case without a jury trial."
The motion does not indicate the terms of the plea offer, and Gill did not return phone messages left at his office Friday.
First Assistant District Attorney Robert Moody declined to reveal the terms of the plea offer.
In September, Johnson's criminal court counterpart in Waco's 19th State District Court, Judge Ralph Strother, postponed the scheduled Sept. 10 trial of Twin Peaks defendant Tom Modesto Mendez, saying he was "troubled by the whole Twin Peaks matter from its inception."
Strother said he wanted to put off any more Twin Peaks cases until after Barry Johnson, who defeated two-term incumbent Abel Reyna in the district attorney's race, has a chance to review the Twin Peaks cases.
The first case in the May 2015 shootout that left nine dead and 20 wounded was tried last year in Johnson's 54th State District Court. That trial, involving Bandidos Dallas chapter President Jacob Carrizal, ended in a mistrial in November after the jury could not reach a verdict on three counts of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Since then, Reyna's office has dismissed the majority of the 155 indicted cases and has re-indicted two dozen of the original defendants on first-degree felony riot charges.
With no cases set before January, no Twin Peaks defendant went to trial or had his case resolved in 2018.
Barry Johnson, who takes office in January, has said one of the first things he will do is assemble a team to review the remaining Twin Peaks cases.