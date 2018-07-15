Jury selection is set to start Monday in the trial of Alec Nava, 37, who is accused of intoxication assault in a wreck last summer that led to a paramedic losing his left leg.
First responders were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Aug. 19 on Loop 340 near Imperial Drive. Nava left his lane and hit Rory Barros as Barros was getting out of his ambulance while assisting in the initial crash, police said at the time.
Nava was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of intoxication assault of a public servant and indicted in November.
Barros, of Belton, was working as an acting paramedic for East Texas Medical Center at the time of the wreck and was days away from finishing his paramedic certification, he said. He spent four months in the hospital, and he plans to get back to work as a full-duty ambulance service paramedic.
For now though, fitted with a temporary plastic prosthetic leg and continuing his recovery and rehabilitation process, he recently started training as an emergency medical services dispatcher based at the Waco Police Department.
“I’ve said all along, we are not going to let this change us,” Barros said. “I am just really looking forward to the future. It’s amazing for me to be able to go back to work within a year and that way, I will be able to provide Waco some kind of help on one side, especially after all Waco has done for me.”
Barros said he is extremely thankful for all the support he has received from the Waco community since the crash. Friends, family and community members have raised more than $14,000 to help pay for a high-tech prosthetic leg that will allow him to get back to work as an EMT and finish his paramedic certification after he completes additional therapy and testing requirements.
Getting through the trial will help him move forward, Barros said.
“It was really surprising that our court date came this quickly, but even when we were in the hospital, we were told it would be fairly quick,” Barros said. “We are glad, because this will be one less thing for us to have to worry about and help us look more toward the future. … We are looking forward to closure and justice out of what happened.”
Nava’s attorney, Walter “Skip” Reaves Jr., declined to comment on the pending case ahead of the trial.