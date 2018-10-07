Jury selection is set to start Monday in the trial of a Waco man charged with breaking a 43-day-old baby’s ribs while sexually assaulting her.
Patricio Medina, 27, is set to stand trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court on one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 6, two counts of injury to a child and two counts of endangering a child.
Prosecutors Gabrielle Massey and Jennifer Jenkins and defense attorney Walter M. Reaves Jr. are scheduled to spend Monday selecting a jury in the case. Court officials expect testimony to start Tuesday morning.
Reaves and Massey declined comment on the case because it is a pending matter.
The first count alleges Medina penetrated the mouth of the infant, while count two alleges Medina fractured the girl’s ribs by “shaking, crushing or squeezing” them.
The third count alleges Medina also injured the baby by “hitting, striking or crushing” her knees.
The final two counts allege Medina endangered the child and another girl by possessing methamphetamine in their presence.
If convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 6, Medina faces up to life in prison with no parole.
Medina faces from five to 99 years up to life on counts two and three and up to two years in a state jail if convicted on counts four and five.
Court officials expect the trial to last through Wednesday.