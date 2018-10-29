Testimony is set to begin Tuesday in the trial of a Waco man charged with seriously injuring his 69-year-old friend by stomping on his head and neck in March 2017.
Kenneth Dwayne Anderson, 64, is on trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court, charged with injury to an elderly individual with a deadly weapon.
According to court records, Anderson told police he got into an argument with his friend, Bobby Ray Stephens, in a store parking lot and admitted he may have escalated the dispute too far. Anderson was on parole at the time and had an extensive criminal record.
The incident, which occurred at AJ’s Food Mart in the 500 block of Faulkner Lane, left Stephens critically injured with a spinal fracture, brain hemorrhages and other injuries, according to police reports. A video surveillance camera captured the incident in which Anderson reportedly pulled Stephens from the front seat of a car and stomped him repeatedly in the face, head and neck.
McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna and First Assistant District Attorney Robert Moody and defense attorneys Josh Tetens and Michel Simer spent Monday selecting a jury to hear the case.
Court records show Anderson has four state jail felony convictions and 26 misdemeanor convictions on a variety of offenses and has been arrested at least 54 times since 1976. He faces five to 99 years and up to life in prison if convicted of the first-degree felony. The indictment alleges his foot was a deadly weapon.
Anderson’s trial likely marks the final time Reyna will participate in a trial before his term as DA ends at the end of December. Court officials say Reyna has been involved in eight jury trials during his eight years in office despite his campaign pledge to take a more active role in the courtroom and “lead by example.”
“The presence in the courthouse by the elected DA is imperative to restore and maintain the respect and trust of the citizens of McLennan County, as well as the respect and fear of those individuals who seek to manipulate the criminal justice system to their benefit,” Reyna said in announcing his initial candidacy in April 2009.