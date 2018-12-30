Editor’s note: Today the Tribune-Herald wraps up its countdown of 10 of the most memorable and significant stories we’ve covered in 2018.
The coming year will usher in a new era in the McLennan County District Attorney's Office, ending the turbulent tenure of Abel Reyna, which was marred by his handling of the 2015 Twin Peaks shootout.
Reyna unceremoniously was swept out of office by Republican challenger Barry Johnson, whose 30-year law career in Dallas focused primarily on civil litigation before he moved back to McLennan County, where his father was a longtime state district judge and justice of the peace.
Before Reyna lost the confidence of the voting public, he lost the support of many in his own office and local law enforcement and was reported to be under FBI investigation for showing favoritism to his political donors and friends. Although nothing has come from that reported investigation, Reyna soon drew the ire of lawyers representing the 200 or so bikers who were arrested en masse on identical charges in the Twin Peaks shootout that left nine dead and 20 injured.
As Reyna's second term draws to a close, only one Twin Peaks case has gone to trial. It ended in a mistrial and was close to being an outright acquittal. Reyna ultimately dismissed the cases against all but 27 of the 154 indicted bikers.
While Reyna will be out of office in January, he and others in law enforcement, the city of Waco and McLennan County remain defendants in federal civil rights lawsuits filed by 133 bikers, who allege they lost jobs, lost marriages and lost life savings as a result of their wrongful arrests.
Those lawsuits also remain pending.
Johnson, 62, who already has hired longtime Bell County prosecutor Nelson Barnes as his first assistant, said he is ready to hit the ground running.
"I have been working on a to-do list," Johnson said. "I have got to finish assembling a staff and moving everybody around. I pretty much know who is there, so the first thing is to make sure all the courts are covered, that everybody knows which way they are going. I also need to get the nerves calmed down and out of the way to let them know that they are here and I want to work with them. I know there has been a lot of apprehension with the change in administrations."
The next order of business is to assemble a team to review the remaining Twin Peaks cases, the majority of which allege the bikers engaged in a riot, Johnson said. While police shot and killed at least four of the bikers who posed threats to others, no one has been held accountable for the deaths of the other five bikers or the injuries to the others.
Johnson said he hopes to have a decision on those cases and others within 90 days.
In the past few months since Reyna's defeat, prosecutors, wondering if they will have a job once Johnson takes office, and judges, to a certain extent, have taken a wait-and-let-Barry-see attitude about longtime pending cases, including a number of capital murder cases.
"Number 3 is going to be just the other major cases that are waiting for us," Johnson said. "The ones that have been postponed, like the (Shawn) Oakman (sexual assault) trial, capital cases like Albert Love. I want to look at those and determine are we still going to seek the death penalty in those capital cases since they have been reversed. We have sexual assault cases coming up, ones I certainly am going to be involved in immediately to make sure decisions are correct."
Johnson will inherit a staff of 31 lawyers and 31 staff members, including five investigators, victims' assistance coordinators and legal assistants.