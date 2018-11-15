Gabrielle Massey was an intern in the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office 14 years ago when she realized her calling in life was to fight for women and children survivors of sexual and domestic abuse.
Massey was a third-year law student at Southern Methodist University and was allowed to sit with a more-seasoned prosecutor in the trial of a defendant who molested his 12-year-old daughter’s best friend. He got 65 years and died in prison.
“After the trial, that little girl ran past her family, her friends, all her supporters and buried her head in my neck,” Massey said. “She had really curly hair, and I can still feel it, and she was just sobbing and saying, ‘People have to believe me now. People have to believe me.’ And I remember standing outside that courtroom thinking, ‘OK, I guess this is what I am supposed to do.’ “
That sense of purpose has made Massey a key figure in the fight against sexual exploitation in McLennan County, where she has gained a statewide reputation over the last eight years as chief of the special victims unit of the district attorney’s office. This Friday will mark the end of that role, as she leaves the McLennan County DA’s office for a position with the Texas Attorney General’s Office major crimes division.
At age 39, Massey has chalked up accomplishments in McLennan County: She has tried 100 felony cases, including 55 child sexual abuse cases, and won 52 life sentences, not including six defendants who pleaded guilty in exchange for life sentences. She was involved in the first and only human trafficking case to go to trial in McLennan County.
She has made a name for herself around the state in the areas of human trafficking, child abuse and family violence prosecutions and is regularly asked to speak to law school classes, at law enforcement conferences and to prosecutors through the Texas District and County Attorneys Association. She is leaving with mixed emotions. Her parents are from Waco and she has lived here since she was 2. She went to Vanguard College Preparatory High School and Baylor University and, with her five pit bulls and one German Shepherd, has made Waco her home.
“I decided I was going to be a lawyer when I was 5, and I didn’t know what that really meant,” Massey said. “When I got to law school, I realized that all I really wanted to do is stand in front of people and argue, and that is only about 1 percent of law. But I love being in a courtroom.”
After four years in private practice in Denton and Waco, Massey was invited to apply for a job at the McLennan County DA’s office shortly after Abel Reyna was elected to his first term in 2010.
In her first year, she tried 24 felony cases. Those busy days included times when a jury was deliberating in one case while she and another prosecutor were picking a jury for a second trial that week during 54th State District Judge Matt Johnson’s backlog-clearing “rocket docket.”
“I knew from the first two weeks as an intern in the Tarrant County crimes against children unit that that was what I wanted to do,” Massey said. “I went home every day and cried. I felt very strongly, but I didn’t understand how prevalent child abuse was. I didn’t understand it cuts across every age, every gender, every socioeconomic class. There is nothing that child abuse doesn’t infiltrate, and once I saw that and saw the children who were affected by sexual abuse, you can’t turn a blind eye. You can’t turn off the light once it’s been turned on.”
Massey and two other prosecutors, Hilary LaBorde and Even O’Donnell, tried the first human trafficking case in McLennan County in 2016, winning what longtime courthouse officials said is the longest prison sentence in McLennan County history.
Andre Renor Evans was sentenced to 12 consecutive life prison terms and a consecutive 20-year sentence for harboring a 15-year-old runaway, providing her with drugs and charging a string of men to have sex with her.
Massey also has worked closely with the anti-trafficking group, UnBound, as a member of the Heart of Texas Human Trafficking Coalition.
“Although we’ve admired Gabby’s work since the beginning of UnBound, we got to know her better while advocating for a young victim of sex trafficking whose trafficker she was prosecuting,” said Susan Peters, UnBound’s Waco-based national director. “Gabby is a fierce prosecutor — this trafficker received 12 life sentences — but she’s more than that. She sees the bigger picture, collaborates well, and goes above and beyond, driven by great compassion on each case.
“She deeply cares about the victims and families involved in her cases. She has been a generous friend to UnBound by giving needed input and conducting training in our community and the other communities we serve. We deeply value her contribution and partnership in the fight against human trafficking in Central Texas,” Peters said.
Massey has a special rapport with victims of sexual assault, insisting that they and others use the term “survivors” instead of “victims.” She hugs them, cries with them, fights for them and keeps track of those who want to stay in touch with her. There are many who do, including some who invite her to their weddings, college graduations and baby showers.
“I love these cases because I love interacting with survivors of crime and to really try to help them get to a better place,” Massey said. “Sometimes in law enforcement, we have our eye on what the big goal is and I always want to remind people, especially prosecutors, that these people are coming in to talk to a stranger in a strange building about the worst thing that ever happened in their life, and it’s not just about checking those elements and making sure we can prove our case. It’s really about their life and helping them close that chapter on their life.”
Massey heard from a number of victims and their parents earlier this week when she posted on Facebook that she was leaving the DA’s office. She said it is satisfying to hear from those people who, through no fault of their own, had to deal with the abuse, wade through the sometimes murky criminal justice system and somehow come out the other side stronger and braver.
The father of two young girls who were sexually abused said Massey will always be a part of their family for the way she handled their case and showed caring and strength.
“For our family, Gabby is our hero,” he said. “She stands for those who cannot stand for themselves. She does this with the compassion to sit with a family and cry over what has happened, and then to get up and walk into a courtroom with determination and tenacity to expose the perpetrator for what they are. Survivors, as Gabby calls her children, are special to her. At times, she is the only person that seems to believe in them.
“Over the years she has brought strength and peace in the middle of a storm. While we are excited that she will be working with Texas Attorney General’s office and we know she will accomplish great things there, the people of McLennan County have lost a friend, a warrior, and an asset,” he said.