Friends and supporters of undocumented immigrant and 32-year Waco resident Estela Fajardo rallied in the cold on the steps of the McLennan County Courthouse on Tuesday as jury selection in Fajardo's long-awaited felony theft trial was underway inside.
Fajardo, the 46-year-old mother of four U.S. citizen children, has been in jail 873 days, longer than the maximum of two years in a state jail she faces if convicted in her theft case. She is fighting the charges, but even if she is found guilty and sentenced to the maximum term, she has earned credit for time served and more.
No matter the outcome of her criminal trial, Fajardo, who has a growing wave of supporters, faces possible imminent deportation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials. The immigration hold has prevented her from posting bond and is the reason she has remained in custody so long, separated from her children.
Prosecutors Evan O'Donnell and Tiffany Clark and Fajardo's attorney, Gerald Villarrial, spent most of Tuesday selecting a jury of eight women and four men to hear the case. Prosecution testimony is set to start at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
"Estela is a well-respected member of this community," Villarrial said. "She has raised a family here and contributed to the local economy as a businesswoman. This is her home."
Prosecutors allege Fajardo bought stolen goods, including jewelry and large-screen TVs, from men she knew to be burglars. Her supporters contend she merely was trying to help the men, who reportedly told her they needed money to support their young families, and she was not aware the items were stolen.
Outside the courthouse, Hope Mustakim, director of the Waco Immigrants Alliance, led a rally in support of Fajardo. Mustakim reminded those gathered that while Fajardo has rejected plea offers on reduced charges, she almost did not get her day in court despite waiting more than three years in custody.
Four days before her scheduled Dec. 11 trial, ICE officials intent on deporting her removed her from the McLennan County Jail and shipped her to an immigration detention facility south of San Antonio. Immigration officials took her into custody after O’Donnell asked 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother to sign a personal recognizance bond securing her release.
Normally, attorneys for defendants who cannot afford to post bond seek reduced bonds or PR bonds at hearings before judges. In Fajardo’s case, she was released on the PR bond without the knowledge of Villarrial or her immigration attorney, Anali Looper of American Gateways, a nonprofit immigration legal service provider.
Fajardo maintains her innocence. She initially was indicted on engaging in organized criminal activity charges. After she had been jailed more than two years, prosecutors reduced the charge to Class A misdemeanor theft. After Fajardo declined to plead guilty to the misdemeanor, the DA’s office reindicted her on charges of theft of more than $2,500, a state-jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail.
Villarrial has said the DA’s office arranging for the PR bond without his knowledge and allowing her to be taken by ICE officials without dropping the charges against her was “unconscionable” and the “most cowardly thing I have ever seen in my life.”
“I think this is a travesty,” he said in December. “I have never seen anything remotely like it before. The lady has been sitting there for almost three years and then she gets a PR bond that we didn’t even ask for and then she gets deported. She has a 4-year-old that she hasn’t been free to see since the kid was 1."
O’Donnell said in early December that a conflict with the court caused Fajardo’s scheduled Dec. 11 trial to be pushed back to March. He said it did not make sense for her to remain in jail until then, so he sought the PR bond from the judge.
Villarrial also represents Fajardo in a civil lawsuit filed last year against Southwestern Correctional, parent company of jail operator La Salle Corrections, and against La Salle guard Charis Kendricks. The suit alleges Kendricks “made inappropriate remarks of a sexual nature” to Fajardo and groped her improperly while conducting pat-down searches.
Mustakim said Tuesday at the rally that Fajardo also has been treated poorly by jail officials, including harassment and improper medical care. She said Fajardo, who has lived in Waco since she was 14, became a successful businesswoman in Waco despite coping with an abusive marriage and is an asset to the community.
Looper said Tuesday that she filed an order seeking to remove a standing deportation order and is asking ICE officials to allow her to fight her case against deportation in front of an immigration judge. If she gets a hearing and a judge rescinds the existing deportation order, Fajardo would become a permanent resident, Looper said, acknowledging that her hopes for that diminish drastically if Fajardo is convicted this week.
Fajardo was deported in 1998 when she was caught returning to the United States after attending her father’s funeral in Mexico, Looper said. Fajardo was convicted in federal court of illegal re-entry into the U.S. and served a six-month term before being returned to the McLennan County Jail to face the theft charges.
"She has been detained three years before trial," Mustakim said Tuesday. "It would be a travesty to deport her after all that."