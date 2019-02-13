A federal grand jury handed down a six-count indictment Tuesday against a man arrested last week on charges that he shot a Hewitt police officer while trying to escape after robbing PointWest Bank at 420 N. Hewitt Drive.
The indictment charges Dallas Scott Bohanan, 25, with three counts of bank robbery and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police previously said Bohanan confessed after his arrest to robbing banks in Waco and Temple in 2016 and to last week’s bank robbery in Hewitt.
He used a .22-caliber rifle inside the Hewitt bank; an AK-47 rifle in the robbery of Temple Santa Fe Community Credit Union, 1750 W. Avenue A in Temple; and a 12-gauge shotgun in the robbery of Chase Bank, 320 N. New Road in Waco, according to the indictments.
He remained in federal custody Wednesday without bond. His court-appointed attorney, Russ Hunt Jr., of Georgetown, said he visited with Bohanan Wednesday about the indictment.
“He is really broken-hearted and super remorseful. He feels terrible about what he’s done,” Hunt said. “I know he has been charged with the three bank robberies and charged with shooting the guns off in the three bank robberies, and so we have to do the discovery in court on those and talk to the prosecutors to see if there is any kind of deal that could be worked out.”
Bohanan is scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.
Police have said Bohanan exchanged gunfire with Hewitt Officer Clint Brandon after Bohanan exited PointWest Bank on Feb. 5 and Brandon ordered him to show his hands.
Bohanan then drove away as Brandon gave chase, police said. Bohanan stopped his vehicle and fired multiple rounds into Brandon’s patrol vehicle, injuring the officer, according to previous reports.
Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said Brandon continued the pursuit despite his injuries, until other officers called him off and took him to the hospital. He remained on medical leave Wednesday as he recovered.
The chase ended after about 6 miles when Bohanan crashed and was arrested nearby a short time later, police said.