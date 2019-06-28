McLennan County prosecutors announced Friday that they will seek the death penalty against two capital murder defendants.
For the first time since the cases were indicted, the district attorney's office announced Keith Antoine Spratt and Christopher Paul Weiss will face the death penalty in separate cases.
First Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes made the announcements Friday during a status hearing in Spratt's case, saying that "with the facts of this case and the defendant's background," his office will seek the death penalty.
Barnes declined additional comment on the case. Waco attorney, Russ Hunt, who will represent Spratt along with his son, Russ Hunt Jr., said he was surprised by the announcement.
"We will be ready and we will do our best for Mr. Spratt," Hunt said.
At the close of the hearing, 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother inquired if prosecutors had made determinations in other pending capital murder cases. Barnes said his office also had made a similar decision in Weiss' case.
Spratt, 30, is charged with shooting and killing Joshua Ladale Pittman in December 2015. Spratt's co-defendant, Tyler Sherrod Clay, was sentenced to life in prison with no parole after his capital murder conviction in December. Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty against Clay.
Trial testimony showed that Clay hired Spratt to kill Pittman out of revenge because Pittman reportedly robbed Clay after a dice game. A four-time felon testified at Clay's trial that Clay first asked him to kill Pittman, but the man was arrested and could not complete the task.
The man testified that Spratt, who later was jailed with him, told him that Clay paid him $15,000 to kill Pittman, and that Clay still owed Spratt $5,000 for the hit job.
Strother said Friday that a large panel of potential jurors will be summoned to court Oct. 18 to fill out questionnaires in Spratt's case. Potential jurors are questioned individually in death penalty cases, and that process, which can take four to six weeks, will start Oct. 28. Testimony in Spratt's trial is expected to start Jan. 27, 2020, court officials said.
Weiss, 27, of Temple, is charged in the November 2017 shooting deaths of his 1-year-old daughter, Azariah, and the child's mother, Valarie Martinez, 24.
Both victims were shot in the head at Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir. Martinez’s body was found outside her car at McLennan Park 3, off Willbanks Drive. Her daughter was found shot in the head in a car seat inside the car, officials said.