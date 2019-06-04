A McLennan County jury is being asked this week to decide if Gregory Dee Green deserves to be released from prison or if he should be committed as a sexually violent predator to a West Texas sex offender treatment facility.
The state of Texas is seeking to send Green, a repeat sex offender diagnosed as a sexual deviant with antisocial personality disorder, to the Texas Civil Commitment Center in Littlefield instead of releasing him on his discharge date in May 2020.
Green’s civil commitment trial, which is expected to last three days, started Tuesday in Waco’s 19th State District Court.
For Green to be committed, a 12-member jury must find beyond a reasonable doubt that he is a sexually violent predator and that he suffers from a behavioral abnormality that makes him likely to commit future acts of sexual violence.
If he is committed, Green’s case will be reviewed every two years to see if he can be released or if his multi-tiered treatment plan needs to be modified.
The 34-year-old Green is the third person to stand trial in McLennan County under the civil commitment statute. The other two were committed for sex offender treatment.
Maureen Whittmore and Tara Matlack, attorneys in the State Special Prosecution Unit’s civil division, are representing the state, while Samarla Parker and Shawn Horocks of the State Counsel for Offenders Office are representing Green.
Quoting author and poet Maya Angelou in her opening statements, Matlack told jurors that if someone shows you who they are, believe them. She said Green showed his “colors” early on, sexually assaulting his 8-year-old foster home roommate when Green was 13.
In his opening, Horocks told jurors that Green’s parents sexually abused him as a child and that he was in and out of foster homes and state institutions all his life.
“Mr. Green is the victim of this state, which was supposed to help him, and instead, set him up for failure,” he said.
Antoinette McGarrahan, a forensic psychologist from Dallas, evaluated Green for three hours in December 2018 and said he meets all the criteria for civil commitment as an extremely high-risk repeat sex offender.
Criminal past
McGarrahan reviewed Green’s criminal past for the jury and said he displays sociopathic and psychopathic characteristics.
Green was placed on juvenile probation after he sexually assaulted the boy in Gonzales County in June 1998, but his probation was revoked because he skipped school, broke curfew and failed to attend sex offender treatment.
He was sent to a Texas Youth Commission facility in Mart, where Green, then 19, sexually assaulted a 16-year-old fellow inmate in 2004. There were also reports he sexually assaulted two other TYC inmates in 2003, but he was not prosecuted for those offenses, McGarrahan said.
Green pleaded guilty to the TYC sexual assault and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in March 2006, the term he currently is serving at the Michael prison unit in Tennessee Colony.
Before the law changed in June 2015, all sex offenders the state committed through civil proceedings were held in 435th State District Court in Montgomery County. Civil proceedings in these cases now are held in the court of conviction for the offender’s most recent sex offense.
That’s why Green’s case is being tried in McLennan County.
Green also has a conviction for indecency with a child by exposure in a 2005 incident involving his former girlfriend’s younger sister. Also, Green has been written up 22 times for sexual misconduct while he has been in prison, including an allegation that he sexually assaulted another inmate while holding a metal shank to his throat. That case was not prosecuted, McGarrahan said.
“I think this speaks to his difficulty in controlling his impulses, even in a highly structured environment,” McGarrahan said.
The trial resumes Wednesday morning.