While President Donald Trump and congressional leaders reached a short-term deal Friday to reopen the government for three weeks, the 35-day impasse could have long-term effects on the government’s ability to attract quality workers, a federal judge said.
Chief U.S District Judge Orlando Garcia, of San Antonio, chief judge of the sprawling federal Western District of Texas, said he knows three district clerk’s office employees who have asked to come to work every other week because they cannot afford gas and child care and a deputy U.S. marshal who visited a food bank for the first time in his life because of the government shutdown.
“The shutdown is having some serious practical consequences,” Garcia said Friday morning before the funding agreement was reached. “Just last week, an employee in the clerk’s office decided to quit her job because she needed assurance that she would get a check. She left. I believe this will have some consequences for people thinking if they want to enter into employment with the federal system or the judicial system. People need assurances, and if we are going to have a shutdown every two years, working for the government is not providing it.”
A government email circulating Friday morning said court or judicial employees will continue to be paid until Feb. 8, but they only will get half their pay, Garcia said. After Feb. 8, if the shutdown continued, they would not get anything.
Employees of the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Secret Service, FBI, Border Patrol and other federal law enforcement officers have not been paid since Dec. 22, Garcia said.
“I guess there is some policy reason for it, but I’m not OK with asking a Secret Service agent to put his life on the line, to take a bullet, and not get paid. I don’t know what the policy is for that, but it’s not right,” the judge said.
While most federal courts in the district are operating, Garcia said he finds it strange and a bit ironic that some immigration courts in South Texas are closed down while the president and lawmakers argue over border security and immigration policies.
“Every court employee who works should get paid,” he said. “Eventually, if the shutdown continues, morale, work product and the safety of the community are at risk. This dispute is between the president and Congress, and yet employees of the third branch of government are severely impacted. And law enforcement provided by the executive branch is impacted, which clearly affects the safety of the community and nation.”
An attempt Friday morning to contact a spokesperson in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Antonio about the shutdown was met with an automated email response that said, “Due to lapse in appropriations, I am out of the office with limited access to email.”
Garcia said if the shutdown continued, federal court jurors would have had to wait until after it ended to get their $50-a-day stipend, and court-appointed attorneys also would have to wait to get paid.
Waco attorney Rod Goble, who has an active federal court criminal practice, said he has seen no difference in the operation of the court since the shutdown started.
“The docket is running as normal, the probation department is running as normal, the prosecutors have been available and very cooperative and efficient,” Goble said. “I have noticed no difference. Obviously, everybody wants to get paid. But I haven’t heard a lot of complaints. It is what it is. The system is broken right now, but the defense attorneys will do what we need to do to keep it working the best we can in the spirit of cooperation.”
It normally takes about 30 days for court-appointed attorneys to get paid after a criminal case is resolved, Goble said. He said he is certain if the shutdown forces payments to be delayed, the government will make it up later.
Garcia said a deputy U.S. marshal told him another result of the shutdown is that the lack of money for gasoline is hampering marshals’ efforts to pursue the more than 500 fugitives in the San Antonio division who need to be rounded up and prosecuted.