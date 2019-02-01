Lonnie Ray Gray, jailed 570 days on allegations he sexually abused a family member, buried his face in his hands and started sobbing after learning prosecutors dismissed his case Friday.
Gray, whose case was scheduled for trial Monday in Waco’s 54th State District Court, could not contain himself when his attorney, Phil Martinez, told him the good news at the Jack Harwell Detention Center on Friday afternoon.
“The state said they were dismissing the charges in the interest of justice,” Martinez said. “I drove straight to the Harwell center to give him the good news. He just broke down and cried right there. I had never seen him smile, but he just had a big smile and broke down and stated crying. He said he was just glad this is all behind him and that he has no hard feelings against anybody.”
Despite spending 19 months in jail, Martinez said Gray, a former city of Waco employee who worked at the recycling center off New Road, refused a plea bargain with the state, insisting he wanted his day in court to prove his innocence.
Prosecutors charged Gray with continuous sexual abuse of a child, two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by contact. He faced a minimum of 25 years and up to life in prison without parole if convicted on the first count.
A 15-year-old family member alleged Gray sexually abused her in June 2015. She later said she made up the allegations because she blamed Gray for not being allowed to spend the summer with a friend, Martinez said.
“It is unfortunate that he spent 570-plus days incarcerated,” Martinez said. “He always wanted his day in court to clear his name, and fortunately for us, the district attorney’s office interviewed the witness and realized they needed to dismiss the case. They did the right thing. I am hoping that the city of Waco will look at the fact that the charges were dismissed against him and he can get his job back.”
Prosecutor Will Hix, who was set to try Gray on Monday, said the alleged victim recanted her story in August, something that is not that rare with young victims and which does not necessarily mean the end of each case.
But Hix interviewed her again Wednesday and said she was “very firm” in her recantation.
“We were in a tough position,” Hix said. “Ultimately, if we have an 18-year-old who wants to recant and takes the stand and says it didn’t happen, it makes it very, very difficult to prove a case.”