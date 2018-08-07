Prosecutors dismissed sexual assault and domestic violence charges Tuesday on the day a man who has been jailed for three years was set to stand trial.
Instead, Juan Antonio Higareda, 41, pleaded guilty to Class A misdemeanor unlawful restraint and Class B misdemeanor harassment for jail time he will be given credit for already serving while awaiting trial. However, immigration officials have placed a hold on Higareda, and he likely will be deported, his attorney, Nora Farah, said.
Higareda, a horse trainer, had been charged in 19th State District Court with sexual assault and two counts of continuous violence against the family. Prosecutor Gabrielle Massey dismissed the sexual assault charge Tuesday, the day scheduled for Higareda’s trial, in exchange for his guilty plea in misdemeanor court.
County Court-at-Law Judge Vik Deivanayagam accepted the plea bargain and sentenced Higareda to concurrent jail terms of 364 days and 179 days. He was given credit for the three years he has been in the McLennan County Jail awaiting trial but remains jailed on the immigration detainer, Farah said.
The charges against Higareda stem from alleged incidents against the mother of his daughter in 2011. Farah said he went back to Mexico after the allegations surfaced and returned to Waco in September 2015, when he was arrested. He was indicted in the case in January 2012.
Farah said the woman lied to investigators about the abuse and claimed victimization to gain a U Visa, set aside for victims of certain crimes who are helpful to police or prosecutors.
“A vengeful ex-girlfriend tried to frame her child’s father over a custody fight and she used the district attorney to obtain legal immigration status,” Farah said. “My client spent three years in jail because of her agenda and the gender politics of the Family Abuse Center.”
Massey declined comment on Farah’s accusations.
Family Abuse Center Director Kathy Reid said she was taken aback by Farah’s comments and suggested her complaint might be better suited to the DA’s office, which helps crime victims apply for U Visas.
“We serve both men and women,” Reid said. “We don’t discriminate. We serve victims of abuse whether they are women or men. We serve eight to 10 men a year, so I’m not sure what she considers gender politics. I employ men and we serve men clients. I have been here 10 years, and we have never heard any complaints like that before.”
In a victim-impact statement Tuesday, the mother of Higareda’s daughter said Higareda represents the “patron saint of what people call machismo.”
“How sad it is to fall into an abuse cycle when you feel you can’t get out and you can see no way out …” she said with the assistance of an English translator. “You have a bad connection between love and violence.”
She said their relationship was great at first, but within a few months, Higareda grew more possessive, jealous, aggressive and violent.
She said Higareda beat her many times when he was drunk or on drugs. She said in 2011, he tried to sexually assault her and said if she did not submit, she would never see her daughter again.