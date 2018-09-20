A convicted sex offender, who tried to sexually assault an elementary school cafeteria worker two days after he was released from prison, was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday.
Judge Matt Johnson of Waco’s 54th State District Court accepted a plea agreement between prosecutors and Alford Ray Snodgrass and sentenced the registered sex offender to 40 years in prison.
Court records show Snodgrass, 60, a three-time convicted felon, served every day of a 30-year sentence for sexual assault and had just been released from prison when he attacked a cafeteria worker at Bell’s Hill Elementary School, 2100 Ross Ave., about 6 a.m. Jan 24.
The woman reported she was walking to school from her car when Snodgrass grabbed her, cursed at her and tried to strip off her clothes. She was able to fight him off and escape, but she suffered scratches on her chest, reports state.
After Snodgrass ran away, police officials reviewed school surveillance video, which showed the clothes he was wearing and what authorities noted as his “disheveled appearance,” but not a clear view of his face. Officers talked to employees of nearby businesses, and a Whataburger employee told them about a similar recent attack.
“I began a theory based on his disheveled appearance on surveillance video (that) the subject could be a transient and checked local social services facilities in the area,” an officer wrote in reports.
Police located Snodgrass at a community health clinic seeking medical care for injuries he suffered in the attack of the school employee. Snodgrass confessed he was trying to undress the woman to have sex with her, according to reports.
“(The) suspect admitted to attempting to have sex with another unknown victim at another unknown location,” reports state. “(The) suspect also admitted to fleeing and hiding at a nearby car lot to avoid being caught.”
Snodgrass’ attorney, Lauren McLeod, declined comment on the case after his plea hearing Thursday.
Snodgrass, who also has felony burglary convictions in 1982 and 1986, must serve at least 20 years in prison before he can seek parole.