A registered sex offender who authorities say tried to arrange a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl was indicted Wednesday.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted James Marvine Fairl, 29, of Waco, on a third-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor.
Fairl was arrested in December after an undercover sting by Bellmead police, who reported they posed as a 14-year-old girl while chatting online with Fairl.
According to an arrest affidavit, Fairl started communicating with an undercover officer pretending to be a young girl Dec. 11, and continued speaking with the officer through a social media account. Later, he sent what police described as inappropriate messages to the officer, the document alleges.
Fairl also sent the officer images of fully-clothed adults in what appeared to be sex positions and told the officer posing as the girl he wanted to have sex with her, the affidavit states.
The officer continued communicating with Fairl before getting a warrant for his arrest.
Bellmead police also arrested Fairl in July 2017 on sexual assault, child endangerment, harassing a public servant and resisting transport charges. Police said officers found Fairl intoxicated in a ditch after he crashed his bicycle. After Fairl’s 2017 arrest, police reported he urinated in the back of a police car and damaged the car by kicking it.
After his arrest in that incident, a 22-year-old woman reported he sexually assaulted her. Fairl was placed on deferred probation for 10 years in the sexual assault charge in 2018 and is required to register as a sex offender.
No motion to adjudicate Fairl’s deferred probation had been filed as of Wednesday afternoon, according to court records.