A Ross man who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl for six months beginning in 2012 was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison.
Trey Allen Cartwright, 36, pleaded guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a young child, three counts of sexual abuse of a child and three counts of sexual performance of a child, in exchange for a 40-year term on the first count and 20-year terms on the six other counts.
Judge Ralph Strother of Waco’s 19th State District Court approved the plea bargain and sentenced Cartwright to the concurrent prison terms. Those convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a young child are not eligible for parole, meaning Cartwright will serve the entirety of his 40-year term.
The victim, now 19, appeared in court wearing black and white jail clothes to give her victim-impact statement. She told Cartwright that she forgives him and prays for him every night.
The girl, who is in jail, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine two months ago. Strother is set to place her on deferred probation Monday.
Cartwright was arrested in January 2017 with two others, including a former teacher at Lake Air Montessori Magnet School. Fredrick Edward Lougheed, 49, and Stephanie Lyn Parker-Lougheed, 48, the former teacher, also were arrested after an investigation into the girl’s allegations. Parker-Lougheed’s charges were related to drugs found in the home where children were living, not related to the sexual abuse allegations.
Police said Cartwright began to sexually abuse the girl at his home before he took the girl to have sex with Fredrick Lougheed. Stephanie Parker-Lougheed was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Lougheed was found incompetent to stand trial on the sexual abuse charges and was committed to a state psychiatric hospital in September. Parker-Lougheed pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child and was placed on deferred probation for five years in March, according to court records.