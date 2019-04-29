A Robinson man who assaulted his girlfriend and killed her 8-week-old Chihuahua puppy in July 2017 pleaded guilty to two felony counts Monday.
Calvin Markus Roberts, 31, pleaded guilty to assault family violence with a prior conviction and cruelty to non-livestock animals, both third-degree felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Prosecutors recommended that Roberts be sentenced to seven years in prison, while Roberts is seeking probation. Judge Matt Johnson of Waco's 54th State District Court will sentence Roberts July 16 after reviewing a background report.
Roberts' 45-year-old girlfriend reported to Bellmead police that Roberts killed her puppy named Dandy by throwing the tiny dog against the wall. After the dog died from its injuries, the woman decided to end their relationship, said Bellmead police Sgt. Kory Martin said.
As Roberts packed to leave, he threw a clothes basket at the woman, causing an abrasion and bruises to her leg, Martin said. Roberts then took the woman's cellphone away from her and refused to let her leave the home for about 30 minutes, Martin said.
The woman later was able to retrieve her phone and called police. Roberts then left the home, Martin said.
Court records show Roberts has two prior misdemeanor convictions for assault family violence and misdemeanor convictions for theft, indecent exposure, burglary of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.