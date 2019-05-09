A twice-convicted robber who pleaded guilty Thursday in the armed robberies of three Waco convenience stores was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Gregory Dwayne Clark, 47, who was charged as a habitual offender because of his criminal past, must serve at least 15 years in prison before he can seek parole. As a habitual offender, he faced a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of life in prison.
Clark pleaded guilty in the Dec. 22, 2017, robbery at an Alon store at 300 La Salle Ave. Police say two men, including one with an AK-47, robbed the store of cash and cigarettes. The men demanded that the clerk open the cash register and then lie on the floor, according to records filed in the case. The second man remains at large.
Clark also pleaded guilty in the Jan. 5, 2018, robbery at the N&S Grocery at 801 N. 25th St. and the Jan. 6, 2018, robbery at the Convenience Food Mart, 600 S. 11th St. Police say a man matching Clark’s description robbed the stores at gunpoint.
Clark’s attorney, Chris Bullajian, declined comment after his sentencing hearing Thursday.
According to reports, a family member told police she was worried about Clark’s behavior. An investigator asked her to look at pictures from the robberies, and the family member identified the suspect as Clark, court records show.
Clark denied robbing the stores, telling police “he does not remember that and stated that he had been smoking a lot of stuff,” referring to crack cocaine, records indicate.
Judge Matt Johnson of Waco’s 54th State District Court accepted the plea bargain after asking prosecutors if anyone was injured in the robberies. The judge also took into consideration an unfiled misdemeanor assault family-violence charge against Clark.
Prosecutors indicted Clark as a habitual criminal because of robbery convictions in 1996 and 2002. He also has misdemeanor convictions for DWI, failure to identify, unlawfully carrying a weapon and evading arrest, court records show.