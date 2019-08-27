Riesel Independent School District's first safety director was arrested on campus Tuesday after a Texas Ranger investigation concluded he was acting as a police officer without an authorized agency to carry his peace officer's commission.
Jeffrey Reid McNair, 46, was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Tuesday morning on a warrant obtained by Texas Ranger Jim D. Hatfield Jr. that charges him with impersonating a peace officer, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
McNair started as Riesel ISD's first director of school safety in June. Riesel Superintendent Brandon Cope told the Tribune-Herald then that the district was finalizing paperwork with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement that would make McNair the chief and sole officer of the 675-student district’s new police department.
"This will be a full-fledged new department, the first one that I’ve been a part of, but it is going very well and we look forward to a good experience,” Cope said in June.
However, Hatfield's arrest affidavit said that while McNair is a licensed police officer, no agency is carrying his peace officer's commission, which is required before an officer can perform his duties. A check with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement found that Riesel ISD is not recognized by TCOLE, "and no application has been submitted for approval to establish a Riesel Independent School District Police Department," according to the affidavit.
Hatfield said in the affidavit he was contacted by Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow, who reported one of his officers saw McNair wearing a uniform "identifying him as a police officer on Riesel ISD campuses and other locations within the city," court records state. Krumnow declined comment Tuesday on McNair's arrest.
On Aug 21, the officer spotted McNair wearing a uniform with a police badge, duty belt, handgun and a Taser while directing traffic in front of a Riesel school campus at 600 E. Frederick St.
The affidavit says that TCOLE Lt. Gary Connella confirmed that McNair was not commissioned by a police agency, that no application had been filed to establish a Riesel ISD Police Department, and that no one from Riesel ISD had contacted him about filing an application.
Hatfield says in the affidavit that McNair told him his commission was not being carried by a law enforcement agency, adding he had not worked as a police officer since 2018.
McNair said he had all the paperwork required to establish a police department but had not submitted it and had not contacted TCOLE about establishing a police department, according to the affidavit.
Cope did not immediately return a phone call Tuesday from the Tribune-Herald.
McNair remained in jail early Tuesday afternoon with bond set at $5,000.
McNair previously worked as assistant chief for the Dallas County Marshal Service and as an officer with the Allen Police Department.
The Riesel school board approved the development of the one-man police department in May.
Return here for updates to this story.