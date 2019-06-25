Testimony in the retrial of a former auto mechanic charged with sexually abusing two young family members is set to begin Wednesday morning.
Prosecutors Sydney Tuggle and Will Hix and defense attorneys Alan Bennett and Jessi Freud selected a 19th State District Court jury Monday to hear the case against 57-year-old Bryan Lacy Swisher, of Waco.
Swisher, who remains free on bond, is on trial on one count of continuous sexual abuse of young children and one count of indecency with a child by contact. He faces a minimum of 25 years in prison without parole and up to life if convicted on the first count.
Swisher's first trial in January ended in a mistrial when jurors deadlocked 11-1 for guilty after six hours of deliberations. The lone woman who was against conviction told other jurors she would never vote to convict someone of sexually assaulting a child because she knows someone convicted of a similar offense and she does not think he is guilty. The woman did not disclose that during jury selection, court officials said.
The two girls, who are now 11 and 12, testified at Swisher's first trial that he sexually abused them. The older girl testified that the abuse started when she was 6 and ended after she reported it to her mother one day after church when she was 9.
The younger girl testified Swisher abused her on one or two occasions during her visits to his Wenz Avenue residence. She reported the abuse a week after the older girl reported it.
During the first trial, Bennett and Freud called a counselor at the older girl’s elementary school who testified that the girl once made a report about a teacher at the school that proved false. The allegation was not sexual in nature, and the girl was moved to another classroom, she said.
The counselor said the girl’s reputation for telling the truth is not good.
If Swisher is convicted, he has elected to have Associate Judge David Hodges, not the jury, assess his punishment. Hodges is presiding over the trial in place of Judge Ralph Strother.
Court officials expect the trial to last through Thursday.