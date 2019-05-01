A prominent retired Waco attorney is suing an insurance company in a $425,000 dispute over the terms of an insurance policy.
John W. Fulbright filed a lawsuit Tuesday against American General Life Insurance Co., alleging the company breached its contract, engaged in deceptive trade practices and violated standards of "good faith and fair dealing."
The suit, filed in 414th State District Court on Fulbright's behalf by attorney Colin H. O'Neill of the Fulbright Winniford law firm, seeks economic damages, treble damages under the Deceptive Trade Practices Act and exemplary damages.
"The lawsuit involves a civil dispute on the terms of an endowment insurance policy with AIG (American General Life Insurance Co.)," O'Neill said. "The dispute arises upon John Fulbright reaching the age of 95 years, at which time benefits became due and owing."
A spokesman with the AIG corporate office in New York did not return a phone message Wednesday.
According to the lawsuit, Fulbright bought an endowment insurance policy that said "the company will pay the net cash value to the owner on the maturity date if the insured is living on that date."
There are numerous letters between Fulbright and AIG stating the value of the policy is $575,267.75, according to the lawsuit.
"To plaintiffs dismay and surprise, he received a check in the mail in early December dated 12-06-18 from AIG only in the amount of $150,000 despite the language of the policy and the representations of AIG," according to the lawsuit. "Also, no correspondence or explanation was provided with the check."
Fulbright got a letter from AIG a few days later that said "during a recent quality audit, we discovered there was a system problem that included your policy. When we processed the maturity quote, the system provided an incorrect maturity value."
Fulbright has notes going back to December 2002 about representations of the cash value, the suit states.
"AIG provided nothing other than the blanket statement of a 'system error' to attempt to explain away a difference of $425,267.75 in payment under the policy," according to the suit.
The lawsuit alleges AIG violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by engaging "in false, misleading and/or deceptive acts or practices that plaintiff relied on to his detriment."
Fulbright, a World War II veteran, was licensed to practice law in Texas in 1949. He practiced law in Waco many years and retired 20 years ago at the age of 75.