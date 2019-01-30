A McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputy who fired a shot at another driver in a Christmas Eve incident in which the man showed a weapon was cleared of criminal wrongdoing Wednesday.
A McLennan County grand jury declined to indict Deputy Josh West, who was off-duty and driving in his personal vehicle with his wife at the time.
Texas Ranger Jake Burson, who investigated the incident at the request of Sheriff Parnell McNamara, presented his report of the incident Wednesday to the grand jury, which cleared West.
West has been on administrative duties pending action by the grand jury. He will return to his patrol duties, Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said.
According to Kilcrease, West was driving home near the Speegleville area when a car drove up behind him on Antler Road at a high rate of speed.
West pulled over, allowing the car to pass him, then continued in the same direction toward home, Kilcrease said shortly after the incident. Officials believe the driver thought the deputy was following him and displayed a gun. He did not point his gun at the deputy, Kilcrease said. In response, the deputy fired his weapon, he said.
No one was injured in the incident, and the other driver has not been charged.
“It was something that happened. He acted in good faith and was well within his rights,” McNamara said of West. “The grand jury determined there was absolutely no wrongdoing on the officer’s part.”
McNamara said he asked the Texas Rangers to investigate the incident to avoid an appearance of a conflict of interest. Burson was assigned the case, despite the fact his wife works for the sheriff’s office as grant manager.
McNamara said he sees no problem or conflict with Burson investigating a case involving his wife’s co-worker.
“I don’t think it is a conflict,” McNamara said. “We didn’t get involved in it. We turned it over to him. We work closely with the Rangers.”