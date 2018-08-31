The sexual assault trial of former Baylor University football player Shawn Oakman is now expected to begin Sept. 10.
Judge Ralph Strother of the 19th State District Court on Friday decided to postpone until next year the trial that had been set for Sept. 10 for Twin Peaks biker shootout defendant Tom Modesto Mendez.
Oakman, a former Baylor defensive end and the school’s recognized all-time sack leader, was indicted on charges that he sexually assaulted a Baylor student at his apartment in April 2016. He has said he had dated the woman in the past and the sexual encounter was consensual.
Strother expressed concerns about the Mendez case during a daylong pretrial hearing Thursday but gave every indication that the biker’s trial would start Sept. 10. Mendez’s trial would have been the second in the May 2015 Twin Peaks restaurant shootout that left nine dead and 20 wounded.
Strother made his decision Friday after a conference call in his office between prosecutors and Mendez’s attorney, Jaime Peña. First Assistant District Attorney Robert Moody was visibly upset by the judge’s decision but declined comment afterward.
Oakman, who is free on bail, was in court Friday with his attorney Alan Bennett and heard the news that he was going to trial.
Two other former Baylor defensive ends have been convicted on sexual assault charges amid the sexual assault scandal at Baylor in the last few years. Tevin Elliott was convicted in 2014 and Sam Ukwuachu in 2015.